Kanawha Womens Group Observes Lenten Season

Women from Kanawha’s four churches will meet at the Kanawha Fire Hall on four Wednesday mornings at 9:00, starting March 1st. Coffee and rolls will be served. Each session will feature Bible reading, prayer, music and a short devotional message. The participating churches are the United Methodist Church of Kanawha, the Kanawha Lutheran Church, the Wright Christian Reformed Church and the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church. The women’s event is a Lenten tradition. All are welcome.