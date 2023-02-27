Wright County Board (LIVE)

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

(Click the link above to go to the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting live).

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to first reappoint Elizabeth Ennis to the Conservation Board until June 30, 2027. The board will then hold a drawing for the Conservation Property lease and award it accordingly.

The board will appoint Kathy Radke to the Grant Township Clerk to fill a vacancy with a term to expire December 31, 2026.

Raejean Chapman will give the Trails Committee update. Then the board will give approval of Brett Osterman replacing Sarah Zweifel on the Wright County Trails Committee.