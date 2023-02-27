Kanawha Lenten Tradition Continues

A fifty-year-old Lenten tradition continues at Kanawha, starting March 1st and continuing through March 22. Men from the four Kanawha churches will meet at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for breakfast, prayer, music, Bible reading, and a short devotional message. The events are conducted by laymen. The first session is at the United Methodist Church. The other three are March 8 at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, March 15 at the Wright Christian Reformed Church and March 22 at the Kanawha Lutheran Church. All are welcome.