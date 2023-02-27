River Flood Warning RIVER FLOOD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Worth County IA
Kanawha Lenten Tradition Continues

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: February 27, 2023

A fifty-year-old Lenten tradition continues at Kanawha, starting March 1st and continuing through March 22.   Men from the four Kanawha churches will meet at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for breakfast, prayer, music, Bible reading, and a short devotional message.  The events are conducted by laymen.  The first session is at the United Methodist Church.  The other three are March 8 at the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, March 15 at the Wright Christian Reformed Church and March 22 at the Kanawha Lutheran Church.  All are welcome.

