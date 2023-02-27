Hancock County Board (LIVE)

https://meet.goto.com/290053061

Click the link above to go to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting live).

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am to first hold a teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. They will consider resetting date and time for formal hearing with landowners of Joint Drainage District# 123-113 and Cerro Gordo Drainage District #16.

The board will hold a meeting with John Washington and Mike Shannon, Ducks Unlimited, and TJ Herrick, Iowa DNR, to discuss Eagle Lake enhancement project.

The board will hold an annexation of lands hearing with landowners of DD # 66

Consider annexation of lands report for DD # 66. They will then consider acceptance of work, consider pay estimate no. 2 for DD # 66 with Rognes Brothers Excavating, Inc.