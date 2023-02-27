River Flood Warning RIVER FLOOD WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Worth County IA
Fern E. Midtgaard

February 27, 2023

Fern E. Midtgaard, 97, of rural Fertile, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Fertile Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Findlay officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Burial will be held in Elim Lutheran Cemetery in rural, Fertile.

In lieu, of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, Fertile Lutheran Church, or the Donor’s Choice.

 

