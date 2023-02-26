Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Seventh Legislative Week

Week 7 was an extremely busy week. There was a full schedule of subcommittee meetings from the time I arrived all throughout the week. This work is all in preparation for the first funnel deadline (March 3rd) where hundreds of bills are weaned down to focus on those bills that have the best opportunity to move forward. To do this a bill must pass the subcommittee and the full committee to move on. As a result of the deadline the volume picks up.

In my role as a senator I participate in many subcommittees as the chair or committee member. If I chair the subcommittee, I have a responsibility to manage the bill on the Senate floor. One day this week I had five subcommittee meetings and a standing committee. Some of the bills I worked on were:

SSB 1156 – related to unfair residential real estate services agreements.

SSB 1150 – value added products or services offered by insurers or producers.

HF 177 – related to creating a special motion for expedited relief involving our rights of freedom of speech, assembly, and petition.

SF270 – related to criminal offense of accessory after the fact if the public offense is murder. I managed and passed this bill through the Commerce Committee.

SSB 1102 – related to modernization of money transmission services.

SSB 1084 – related to investments of funds by life insurers.

On Wednesday the Senate debated and passed SF 228. This bill addresses tort reform for commercial vehicles. The bill limits the amount of non-economic damages a jury may award in a commercial vehicle accident lawsuit. While this portion is capped, there remains no cap or unlimited damages can be awarded for punitive and economic damages or loss. Lost wages, healthcare costs, and other definable expenses remain uncapped.

Important key takeaways I considered supporting this bill were:

Dependent care (non-economic) is now part of economic damages In the event of drunk- or drug-related accidents there is no cap on non-economic damages Punitive damages now allow for all the dollars awarded to the plaintiff go to the plaintiff. Iowa is still one of the states that has the highest liability limits for noneconomic damages compared to surrounding states.

This week I had the pleasure visiting with Matt Buley of Hope Haven. Matt updated me on Hope Haven’s services and locations in our 5th district including Spirit Lake, Estherville, and Emmetsburg. Our caucus was also very honored to have Congressman Randy Feenstra stop in and visit with us! He is a friend to the 4th district who represents us well!

I want to thank you for sharing your thoughts and concerns when we visit by phone, text, or email. This is citizen representation at its finest and your input is necessary and always appreciated! Thank you for the privilege of representing Senate District 5 in the Iowa Senate.

Senator Dave Rowley

Future Forums :