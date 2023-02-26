Sunday Talk: Guth on Week Seven

Week seven is the last week before funnel week, the first of two major deadlines for legislation during session. This week and next week we are vetting bills through subcommittee and full committee in preparation for bringing them to the Senate floor for debate.

This week I met with veterinarians and vet technicians to discuss finishing the National Disease Lab in Ames, as well as finding ways to ensure rural areas have access to veterinarian care for animals. We also heard about the importance of the Rural Iowa Veterinarian Loan Repayment Program, which gives up to $60,000 dollars in student loan repayment to Iowa veterinarians when they practice in rural Iowa.

The big bill in the Senate this week was SF 228, tort reform for commercial vehicles. The trucking industry is a major employer in Iowa and is vital to the success of the state’s economy. Trucks move the products Iowans make and sell around the world. Trucks also deliver the things we need every day to our favorite shops and restaurants.

SF 228 limits the amount of noneconomic damages a jury may award in a commercial vehicle accident lawsuit. Economic damages, like lost wages, health care costs, and other definable expenses remain uncapped, as do punitive damages, where a driver or company is guilty of extreme negligence in the conduct of their business. No limits in this bill are effective if a driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

A long term goal of Republicans has been to shrink the size of government, making it simpler and more efficient. This week the Senate State Government Committee passed SSB 1123, Governor Reynold’s proposal to consolidate 37 executive agencies to make 16. This reduction in cabinet agencies will bring departments with similar functions together in an effort to increase efficiencies and communications. For example, the bill will create a new department by merging the Iowa Insurance Division, Iowa Division of Banking, and the Iowa Division of Credit Unions to create the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services. It also brings together the Iowa Lottery and Alcoholic Beverages Division under the Department of Revenue, and brings together the Board of Educational Examiners, College Student Aid Commission, STEM Advisory Council, specialized schools for the deaf and blind, and other education-related services under the Department of Education. There is still a lot of refining to do on this bill, but it is a good step toward making Iowa government smaller, smarter and smoother running.

Something I have been working on personally is the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, SSB 1164. This would prohibit a government agency from substantially burdening a person’s free exercise of religion or treating religious entities more restrictively than any secular activity of comparable risk. This would keep churches open in case of a pandemic unless all secular activities of similar risk are also closed. It will also help a person resist pressure to perform a practice that conflicts with their religious beliefs.

I appreciate all your input as bills come forth. Feel free to contact me on my cell phone at 641.430.0424 or at [email protected]. Forums to keep in mind: March 4, 9:00AM, City Hall, Humboldt; March 17, 2:00PM Salveson Hall, Waldorf University, Forest City.