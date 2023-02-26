FWCCF Requests Online Auction Donations

The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation will be hosting an online

auction to raise money for the new Hanson Nature Center! The auction will run from April 10th- 20th with Hallberg Auction of Buffalo Center in charge. So, from March 20th through April 10th, the FWCCF will be accepting donated auction items such as machinery, collectibles, artwork, furniture, household items, and outdoor items such as fishing, hunting, and camping equipment. No clothing will be accepted.

Beginning March 20th, larger donated items should be taken to Hallberg Auction at 2409 Highway 9, Buffalo Center. It is requested that donors call ahead at 800-373-2255 before dropping off items. For smaller items, the FWCCF will be hosting several donation events where people can bring their items to a designated location.

The first donation event will be on March 18th from 9:00-10:30 AM at Hometown Market in Thompson. The next event will also be on March 18th, at the Forest City Chamber of Commerce parking lot, and will run from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. On March 25th, the Foundation will be collecting items at the Hofbauer Seeds parking lot on the west side of Buffalo Center from 9:00-10:30 AM and at Oakwood Park in Lake Mills from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. If the weather doesn’t cooperate on one of those dates, April 1st will be the alternate date. In addition, smaller items can also be given to any Foundation member.

Before dropping off smaller items at one of the donation events, people should call ahead at 641-565-3390 or 888-841-8580, or email [email protected] People can also use that contact information to find out which Foundation members they can take donated items to, if they cannot make it to one of the donation events. The FWCCF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so people will receive receipts for their donated items and all donations will be tax-deductible.

Beginning on April 10th, people will then be able to bid on the donated items online. The

auction will run for 10 days, and more information will be available as the auction dates approach. Any questions about the auction can be directed to the Foundation at 641-565-3390, 888-841-8580, or at [email protected]