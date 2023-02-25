Waldorf men are looking for another magical NSAA run

The Waldorf men’s basketball team will head into the North Star Athletic Association final four tonight as an underdog. They are a bigger dog than the last time they ran to the NSAA finals for the first time in school history during the 2019-2020 season.

Waldorf had an up-and-down conference season after starting 1-5 in NSAA play; they got a win against Dakota State, followed by three more losses. They picked up a marquee win on February 4th against Dickinson State, who finished third in the conference this season. But then they turned around and lost to last place Presentation on February 10th. Then on February 16th, Waldorf beat Viterbo, who finished second in the conference on the final night of conference place. You think that was impressive? How about when they did it again in the first round of the NSAA tournament five days later on Viterbo’s home floor, winning 72-62?

That brings us to tonight at the Watertown Civic Arena, where Waldorf will step onto the floor for the first time since the magical run in 2020. Though, not as surprising in 2020, Waldorf was the five seed, beat the four-seed Dickinson State in the quarterfinals on their home floor. They came to Watertown and upset #1 seed Bellevue before running out of gas in the championship game against #2 Mayville State.

Waldorf’s star on that team, all-American Demitrius Martin, is still with the team as an assistant coach and will be able to provide insight to the current players on how to play the role of Cinderella.

Khyle Washington leads Waldorf, averaging 14.5 points per game; Tyree’on Johnson, averaging 13; and Forest City’s own Noah Miller averaging just over 10 per game.

Waldorf’s semifinal matchup is with #3-seed Dickinson State, a team they beat on February 4th in Forest City but lost to on January 13th by a wide 80-53 margin.

A trio of sophomores leads Dickinson State; Kose Egbule, John Evans, and Gus Wright are all averaging double figures per night. The team averages 74.5 points per contest, while Waldorf about 66.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM in Watertown, South Dakota.