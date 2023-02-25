Price Caps Wanted on Local Insulin Prices

AARP Iowa state director, Brad Anderson, says the organization is pushing for state lawmakers to enact a cap on insulin costs like the one now in place for federal Medicare users.

He says no Iowans should have to worry about how they are going to pay for insulin.

AARP Iowa would like to see a state cap on insulin somewhere between 35 and 100 dollars per month.

He says insulin was created 100 years ago and has gone up about 600 percent in price in the last 20 years.

He says the time has come to get the insulin cap to the finish line.