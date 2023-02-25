North Iowa Outdoors: Still Time to Order Tree and Shrub Seedlings

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) State Forest Nursery offers spring delivery in April and May for hardwood, conifer and shrub seedlings. Customers can choose to have their order shipped or they can pick it up at the State Forest Nursery in Ames.

Seedlings can be ordered through May 30. The bare-root (no container, soil root ball or moss include) seedlings are packaged in bundles of 25 inside sealed and labeled plastic bags.

Tree varieties include 23 species of native hardwoods, eight evergreen species and 15 smaller trees and shrubs. Prices range from $.70 to $1.20 per seedling. Seedlings are sold in three age classifications, and range in size from 10-30 inches depending on the species.

“Planting trees and shrubs can help landowners reach a variety of goals,” said Pat Griffin, DNR State Forest Nursery manager. “Native, affordable seedlings are available to help you make your planting successful.”

The State Forest Nursery in Ames was established by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and has operated continuously ever since. All trees are grown from Iowa seed sources to harvest the bounty of native genetics that have thrived in our soils and weather against disease, insects, droughts and floods for many thousands of years.

For more information visit the online sales site at http://nursery.iowadnr.gov/ or call 1-800-865-2477 during regular business hours, Monday – Friday. The Iowa DNR’s expert nursery staff can assist with species selection and answer questions about your tree needs and nursery offerings.