Lawmakers Table Bill About Raising Chickens in Residential Areas

A bill to set a statewide standard for city and county rules for backyard chicken coops has been tabled in the Iowa House. The bill would have required any local ordinance allowing egg laying chickens near a residence to permit at least three birds for each person living on the property. Daniel Stalder, a lobbyist for the Iowa League of Cities, says the bill removes the ability of city councils to address a problem in their community.

Stalder says apartment complexes could potentially have hundreds of chickens if the bill as written were to become law.

All three lawmakers who reviewed the bill on Wednesday morning expressed concerns about the legislation and agreed to table it. Jill Altringer is a lobbyist for the Iowa Poultry Association and the Iowa Turkey Federation. She says the poultry industry is not opposed to backyard flocks, but the bill would have restricted local officials’ flexibility to protect commercial operations that are under the continued threat from bird flu.

Elected officials in several Iowa cities have wrestled with decisions about whether to adopt ordinances making it legal for residents to raise chickens within city limits.