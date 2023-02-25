Dairy Expert to Discuss Dry Cow Management during I-29 Moo University Webinar

The I-29 Moo University Dairy Webinar Series continues Thursday, March 9 from noon to 1 p.m. Central time with a focus on new research for the complete management of the dairy cow at dry-off. The program will be presented by Luciano Caixeta, an assistant professor of dairy production medicine with the University of Minnesota.

“Listeners will learn about the best management practices for dairy cow dry-off resulting from this new research,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Caixeta will present and discuss data from a field trial investigating the use of an acidogenic bolus (Bovikalc Dry) at dry-off. In the study, we enrolled almost 1,000 cows in the upper Midwest and analyzed the impact of this management strategy at dry-off on udder health, milk production, reproductive performance and herd removal of cows. In addition, he will discuss the economic impact of this new management strategy.”

Caixeta works in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He was born and raised in Brazil, where he was involved in beef cattle production from a young age. He obtained his DVM degree from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the Universidade Federal de Goiás in his home town of Goiânia, Brazil.

Upon completing his DVM training, he moved to Cornell University, where he completed a residency in production medicine and a clinical fellowship at the Cornell University Hospital for Animals. He also obtained his Ph.D. in animal sciences from Cornell University.

Caixeta’s research program focuses on investigations about metabolic and infectious diseases during the transition period, the development and utilization of immunotherapeutics, and in the use of holistic approaches to understand the networks that form the complex biological systems of living animals (dairy systems biology).

There is no fee to participate in the webinar; however, preregistration is required at least one hour before. Preregister online at https://go.iastate.edu/PEXNVY.

For more information, contact in Iowa, Fred M. Hall, 712-737-4230; in Minnesota, Jim Salfer, 320-203-6093; or in South Dakota, Heidi Carroll, 605-688-6623.

For more information about the I-29 Moo University collaboration and programs visit them online.