Margie L. Brones, age 87 of Lake Mills passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her daughter, Lori’s home in rural Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating and burial services following at Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main St in

Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, the Lake Mills Ambulance Service and Salem Lutheran Church.

