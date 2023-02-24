HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bishop Garrigan, West Fork will represent the TIC at state

The eight teams who will compete for the Class 1A state girls basketball title were decided with eight regional finals played accorss the state. Returning state champions Algona Bishop Garrigan handly Riceville to get a chacne to defend their title. West Fork is heading to state for the first time since 2011, the Warhawks beat Mauoketa Valley 56-37 to punch their tickets.

Region 1

#1 Bishop Garrigan 76 #11 Riceville 41

Region 2

#2 Newell-Fonda 76 #12 AGWSR 39

Region 3

#3 North Linn 69 Montezuma 40

Region 4

#4 Remsen St. Mary’s 51 Exira-EHK 43

Region 5

#9 Woodbine 59 #6 Westwood 42

Region 6

#5 West Fork 56 Maquoketa Valley 37

Region 7

#14 Martensdale-St. Marys 67 #7 St. Albert 61

Region 8

#8 Winfield-Mt Union 52 North Mahaska 47

Only six of the Class 2A Regional Finals were played last night, so no pairing were announced. Six teams did punch their tickets to state in games played last night.

Region 1

#1 Dike-New Hartford 67 Bellevue 28

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

#3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71 Hudson 65

Region 5

#15 Aplington-Parkersburg 50 Beckman Catholic 38

Region 6

#5 Region, Iowa City 55 #12 Mediaplis 54

Region 7

#9 Panorama 39 #7 Treynor 38

Region 8

#8 Pocahontas Area 50 Underwood 45