HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Three NCC teams advance to substate final

#2 Clear Lake 60 Ballard 54

Advances to play North Polk at Ames on Monday night.

Algona 70 Humboldt 64

Advances to play vs. MOC Floyd Valley at Spencer Monday night.

Webster City 57 ADM 52

Advances to play Bishop Heelan at Fort Dodge Monday night.