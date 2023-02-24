AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Garner Attends to Unpaid Utility Bills
The Garner City Council recently addressed the issue of unpaid utility bills. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt explained why the city had to attend to these.
Even though the situations are rare, the city must do something about the unpaid bills before the final accounting report is submitted to the state. Schmidt gave an example of what happens in these situations.
The city council approved a resolution that will write off these outstanding balances and allow the city to take alternative measures.