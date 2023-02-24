After nearly two decades as a head coach, Chad Moore has stepped down as Forest City’s head man

After over two decades as a football coach, and 19 as a head coach, Chad Moore has decided to hang up the whistle – for now. The Forest City Community Schools Board of Education accepted Moore’s resignation at their February 8th meeting.

With a high school head coaching career that spans nearly two decades at three different schools and many other assistant roles along the way, not to mention a playing career in high school and college, plus a couple of years as a college coach, Chad Moore has seen a lot of football since the mid-1980s.

Moore graduated from Northeast Hamilton (absorbed by Webster City in 2014-2015) in 1990. He went on to play football at Graceland University and graduated in 1994. Moore coached two years of football at Ellsworth Community College before he got the nod to lead a program himself for the first time.

In 1997, head coach Chad Moore led the Alden Redskins to a 4-5 overall record. Hired to succeed Brad Van Rooyen, who won over 100 games coaching 21 years for Alden through 1996. The Redskins – led by Moore – stomped East Greene in his coaching debut, 36-0. The following week, Moore and the Redskins faced #2 Van Meter, falling to the Bulldogs 34-8. Eight seasons after hanging up his navy blue and gold, Moore also got to face his alma mater, beating the Trojans of Northeast Hamilton 14-8. The season and Moore’s head coaching gig at Alden ended with a 30-8 loss to Green Mountain-Garwin in week 9.

Moore returned to an assistant coaching role with Belmond-Klemme in 1998, a job that lasted just one season. Because in 1999, Moore would once again become a head coach as the Broncos’ leader – a title he held for three seasons. That first year in 1999 went different than 1997 in Alden. Moore and the Broncos stumbled to a 1-8 overall record. The final two years at Belmond-Klemme went much better, and after waiting four seasons, Moore finally had a winning record helping Belmond-Klemme to a 5-4 mark in 2000. Moore and the Broncos started the 21st century where they left off in the 20th, a 5-4 spot in 2001. The 2001 season would be the last for Chad in Belmond as he resigned in the summer to take an assistant position at Garner-Hayfield.

In 2004, Moore joined his wife Allison, a Kindergarten teacher at Forest City, along with his two-year-old son Brock and one-month-old (at the start of school) Kellen in Forest City. He was hired as the school’s industrial technology teacher and offensive coordinator for football.

After that one season as an assistant, Chad Moore and an almost entirely new staff of coaches took over the Forest City football program in 2005. Some of Forest City’s finest joined Moore, who hadn’t been a head coach since leaving Belmond after the 2001 season. They included current boys basketball coach Dan Rosacker, head softball coach, and Dan’s basketball assistant Paul Jenson, Mike True, who was one of the few returning coaches; Judd Kopperud was Moore’s defensive coordinator, Chad Lunning, a 2003 Forest City graduate, Steve Rollefson, and Ryan Moore.

Moore’s first test as the coach of the Indians was traveling back to his old stomping grounds, helping Forest City beat Belmond-Klemme 41-28. A game in which Forest City quarterback Aaron Friederich broke the school’s single-game passing record with 361 yards and total offense with 401. Zach Kasper also broke a school record for receiving yards in a game with 182 yards on six receptions. Friederich’s passing yards record remains almost 20 years later as the top mark.

Forest City would finish that 2005 season 4-5 overall, but it was a record year. Along with the previously mentioned records, Moore’s first year also saw Jeremiah Hughes take down the yards per catch record with 53.7 YPC against Iowa Falls, Aaron Friederich broke three season records, and one career record and Alex Grundhovd broke four career records, and one season record.

For decades football has struggled at Forest City, and when Moore arrived in 2005, he knew he had a challenge on his hand – that’s where the unwritten bond of brotherhood known as Brothers Of a New Era or B.O.N.E started. It gave athletes something to buy into, and buy in they did.

“We came up with our own little mantra to kind of get kids to buy into doing things differently and doing things right,” Moore stated.

Years 2-6 for Moore at Forest City weren’t exactly what he was hoping for, as the Indians went 13-32 and were still chasing that elusive playoff appearance.

Moore and Forest City fans may never forget year seven. The 2011 season came around, and as always, Forest City fans wondered what they would see on Friday nights. Optimism was high, but the results over the next few months peaked excitement from people in Forest City.

Nothing was unusual to start the season. Forest City beat Algona 21-13, then lost by 22 to Clear Lake before coming back to win over Columbus Catholic 29-0 and lose to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 27-10. Four games in, Forest City was 2-2 overall and just three wins away from the first winning season since 2000. Something Moore’s 2008 and 2009 teams were so close to doing, but came up just short, finishing 4-5 both seasons.

Not this time.

Things were about to be different. Forest City rattled off five straight wins to end the season, beating Iowa Falls-Alden, New Hampton, Osage, Denver, and Central Springs to end the regular season 7-2, and for the first time ever, after nine games – the season wasn’t over. Making the playoffs wasn’t enough; Forest City hosted and beat Cascade 21-14 to set up a rematch with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, one of the only two teams the Indians lost to in the regular season. Because Forest City finished higher, the Indians hosted. But the Cowboys came out on top and advanced to the state quarterfinals beating Forest City 44-29.

In 2012 Moore guided Forest City back to the playoffs with another 7-2 overall regular season. A regular season that saw Forest City beat Clear Lake for the first time in 18 years, knocking off the Lions on their home field 32-17. Winning five straight regular season games again for a second consecutive year and playing one of the closest games all season with eventual state champion Spirit lake. Forest City lost 17-0 to the other Indians, a team that routed just about everyone to the state quarterfinals. Though after impressive feats in the regular season, Forest City still drew a nearly 130-mile trip to Sheldon in the first round, and the Indians went one and done, losing 15-14 on a controversial ending.

After those two years and eight in Forest City as the head coach, Moore and his family left Forest City after the 2012-2013 school year en route to Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, a 3A high school in Woodbury County near Sioux City.

After three years away and a football program that had ripped through four head coaches (five if you count both Todd Espeland and Ken Kasper, who co-coached in 2013), Moore and his family returned to Forest City for the 2016-2017 school year. Getting back into coaching football was something Moore wanted to do after leaving Forest City, and getting to come back to the Indians’ program was a bonus.

In 2016, a 5-4 record was a welcome sight for the Forest City community and just the 5th winning season since 1987 and the first since 2012.

Forest City went winless for two seasons in 2017 and 2018, a losing streak that ballooned to 21 straight games between the final game of 2016, the 0-18 in ’17 and ’18, and losing their first two games in 2019. The streak ended on September 13th, 2019, when Forest City beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45-6.

In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forest City went 4-3 overall and played in a first-round playoff game beating New Hampton. Though it was an exciting game and night, the IHSAA only recognizes teams who made the third round as playoff qualifiers. It’s a winning season nonetheless, the fourth for Moore in Forest City.

In 2021 and 2022, Moore’s final seasons, the Indians went 1-8 and 3-6. But for Moore, it wasn’t about the wins and losses – it was about the process. A process of seeing kids succeed outside of football and sports. He’s got to watch many athletes grow at being good fathers, husbands, and community stewards. He’s had athletes go on to play college football and be professional, not in football, but in their careers – that was his most immense joy:

Chad coached 19 years as a head coach, 15 at Forest City in two stints, and ends his career with a 62-110 overall record in 172 career games. He went 47 and 89 in 136 career games at Forest City, 11-16 in three years at Belmond-Klemme, and 4-5 in one season at Alden. He also got the opportunity to coach his two sons, something not every parent gets to do.

Moore cited his two sons, out of high school and participating in sports in college, and his daughter, who is about to be active in volleyball, as reasons for stepping down.

“I don’t know any different; I’ve been either playing or coaching football since about 1984. It’s been a long time not to have a Friday night in your life”, Moore stated.

As the activities director Moore will play a key role in helping to find his replacement. Something that will need to move quickly to ensure the hired coach has ample time to prepare his team for the fall with weight and installation training.

Moore says they’ve advertised the position internally and will start to push it out to the public. The school hopes to narrow down some candidates by spring break and begin the process of hiring the coach shortly after.

Moore closed by saying this is goodbye for now, but not forever: