Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Franklin County IA
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Forest City Passes Max Levy

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: February 22, 2023

The Forest City Council has moved forward with the passage of the maximum property tax levy for the next fiscal year. City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained the specifics of the Max Levy to Mayor Ron Holland and the City Council.

The council passed Resolution 22-23-31 which authorized the maximum levy. Residents of the city had the opportunity to learn about the levy through the Forest City website and their social media account.

The maximum property tax dollars requested in the total maximum levy for affected property tax levies for FY 2023-2024 represents an increase of 2.26% from the maximum property tax property tax dollars requested for FY 2022-2023.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: February 22, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button