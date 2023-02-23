Forest City Passes Max Levy

The Forest City Council has moved forward with the passage of the maximum property tax levy for the next fiscal year. City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained the specifics of the Max Levy to Mayor Ron Holland and the City Council.

The council passed Resolution 22-23-31 which authorized the maximum levy. Residents of the city had the opportunity to learn about the levy through the Forest City website and their social media account.

The maximum property tax dollars requested in the total maximum levy for affected property tax levies for FY 2023-2024 represents an increase of 2.26% from the maximum property tax property tax dollars requested for FY 2022-2023.