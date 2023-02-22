Worth County Decides on Raises for Employees

Worth County employees may be seeing an increase in pay after the Worth County Board of Supervisors made some adjustments in the next fiscal year budget. Because of fiscal year constraints, the board opted for a 6% increase in pay towards employees, not elected officials. Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus explained to the board that the figure was arrived at from an important meeting.

Backhaus suggested that in order to meet, but not exceed the budget cap, they may be able to offer 6% from a department payroll budget but find extra monies within the department budget to get the pay raise higher.

Supervisor Enos Loberg clarified that idea.

Concerns were raised about trimming budgets to meet pay raise expectations among staff. This may cause problems for emergency budget needs due to unexpected costs like equipment replacement and repairs. In the end both Backhaus and Loberg agreed to the 6% raise.

The board and Backhaus continue to put the finishing touches on the next fiscal year budget.