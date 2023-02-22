Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Franklin County IA
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Worth County Decides on Raises for Employees

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: February 21, 2023

Worth County employees may be seeing an increase in pay after the Worth County Board of Supervisors made some adjustments in the next fiscal year budget. Because of fiscal year constraints, the board opted for a 6% increase in pay towards employees, not elected officials. Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus explained to the board that the figure was arrived at from an important meeting.

Backhaus suggested that in order to meet, but not exceed the budget cap, they may be able to offer 6% from a department payroll budget but find extra monies within the department budget to get the pay raise higher.

Supervisor Enos Loberg clarified that idea.

Concerns were raised about trimming budgets to meet pay raise expectations among staff. This may cause problems for emergency budget needs due to unexpected costs like equipment replacement and repairs. In the end both Backhaus and Loberg agreed to the 6% raise.

The board and Backhaus continue to put the finishing touches on the next fiscal year budget.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: February 21, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button