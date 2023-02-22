Winnebago Supervisors Discuss Rural Recycling

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have trimmed down the recycling program for rural areas so that it will no longer be curbside pick-up. Instead, there is a move to have one central drop off in Thompson.

The board spoke with Scott Levine who represents the recycling company which will pick up the recycling. Supervisor Terry Durby cited the reason for the switch from curbside to drop off locations.

Levine explained that the drop off site would be very simple for anyone wanting to drop off their recyclables.

Concerns were raised about the exact value of recycling bottles, cans, and plastics after the Mason City recycling center said that they no longer accepted those items. Levine assured the board that his company has other options where there are recycling centers that do.

Supervisor Susan Smith expressed her concerns about items not getting recycled.

Durby alluded to the fact that the county was never apprised as to how much tonnage was actually being picked up in the last contract with another company. Supervisor Bill Jensvold agreed.

The county is expected to draw up a new contract and everything could be in place in three months for drop off recycling to begin.