The West Hancock Community School District is taking into consideration the possibility of all-day kindergarten and what that might look like from a staffing perspective. West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kronemann says the school district is looking to garner feedback from district patrons through a survey to get a feel of what may be be put in place going forward.

If you’d like to give your input regarding Kindergarten offerings with the district, please call (641) 843-3833.