Utility Companies Stage Workers for Possible Issues

The winter storm over the area threatens to dump heavy snow and a glaze of ice on wide areas of northern Iowa, as utility companies are fanning out emergency repair teams, anticipating potential power outages. Geoff Greenwood, spokesman for Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy, says like the Boy Scouts, they strive to be prepared.

He explains why the winds, which forecasters say may be gusting up to 50 miles an hour, are such a subject of worry.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings are posted for much of the area. Forecasters say some areas may see six to 12 inches of snow, while others may get a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and just rain to the south.

They’re also parking storm trailers in those areas, large trucks that are packed with the parts crews will need in restoring power, so they won’t be required to drive back to a warehouse. Greenwood says they’re also assigning tree crews with chainsaws at the ready in areas including Storm Lake, Humboldt, Carroll and Waterloo.