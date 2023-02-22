Iowa DNR Meeting in Ventura Cancelled

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is cancelling public meetings planned tonight in Ventura, Algona and Okoboji due to inclement weather. The meetings will not be rescheduled.

The meeting scheduled tonight in Onawa will go on as planned.

The Iowa DNR will have the presentation available on its website www.iowadnr.gov beginning next week for review and comment.

“The presentation recaps the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons and discusses potential regulation changes and we include the [email protected] email for you to send your comments, concerns or opinions regarding the proposals or on any other topic that falls under the Iowa DNR’s wildlife umbrella,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau.