Gerald Stille

Jerry Stille, 89, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023 peacefully at his home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A private family service will be held at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills with Mr.

Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Burial of his ashes will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, at a later date.

The public is invited to visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Schott Funeral

Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jerry and will be given to various charities in which Jerry held close to his heart.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221