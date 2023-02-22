Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Garner Approves Max Property Tax Levy

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor17 hours agoLast Updated: February 21, 2023

The Garner City Council is moving forward with its proposed max property tax levy which is required in order to complete the new fiscal year budget. The council held a public hearing on the proposed levy and according to Mayor Tim Schmidt, things went well.

The Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds have just signed into law a bill that would force city and county governments to recalculate valuations of property, resulting in possible lower property tax bills. This measure will have an impact on revenues for the city of Garner.

Garner officials will have to go back and make any necessary recalculations and amendments to the proposed budget before enacting it on July 1st.

 

