Wright County Board Hears about Carbon Pipeline Concerns

The Wright County Board of Supervisors heard from several individuals who spoke about the proposed carbon sequestration pipeline which is planned for construction on agricultural land in the area.

Residents were given the opportunity to speak. One of the speakers identified as Bob, explained that due to safety concerns, California has put a hold on carbon pipeline construction.

California has also set rules on not purchasing ethanol from other states unless the carbon in the processing of ethanol has been sequestered.

He explained that he felt the pipeline would not benefit farmers and landowners.

Another concerned resident pressed the board on their knowledge of insurance coverage.

Supervisor Dean Kluss explained that the easement turnover is not at the same rate as Summit Carbon Solutions claims they have in other counties.

The board also heard from Summit Carbon Solutions who explained the progress they are making on the signing over of easements in the county.