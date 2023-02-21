Winnebago County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming/

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am with Scott Levine to discuss a possible contract for rural recycling. The contract may call for a central disposal site for recycling such as Thompson.

Two drainage matters will highlight the meeting. The first will be an Informational Hearing on Drainage District 89 which will take place at 930am. the board will then set a Public Hearing date for DD 89, if needed. The board will also consider for approval a reclassification of DD 89 due to inequity of current classification and appoint an engineer.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of secondary roads in the county.