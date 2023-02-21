Legislators at the Forum Discusses School Funding

The subject of student savings plans is still receiving some backlash and prompted local educators to attend a recent legislative forum in Forest City. The meeting was attended by Iowa State Senators and Representatives from the area.

Educators in the area expressed their concerns that funding would disappear from local school districts. Representative Henry Stone disagreed.

Iowa Senator Dennis Guth whose district has changed to incorporate Hancock County and points south, explained that he does not see dramatic changes in funding for area schools. This is due to a lack in private institutions in the area.

The problem according to Guth is not in area schools. It has to do with more metropolitan school districts where Guth says there are problems and parents have the sole right to determine how and where their child can be educated.