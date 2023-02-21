Garner to Lose White to the State

The Garner City Council recently held their city council meeting in which they were briefed on the recent external audit of the city’s finances. According to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, the audit done by Birchem and Associates found no mistakes in the bookkeeping and procedures.

Schmidt also alluded to the fact that the city will lose one of its finest employees.

White played a key role in the recent transition period between city administrators. She assumed not only her role as city clerk, but also took on the role of city administrator while the city searched for a new administrator.

The city has already begun the process of finding a new city clerk and White has offered to help train the new hire.