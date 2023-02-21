Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Franklin County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner to Lose White to the State

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 hours agoLast Updated: February 20, 2023

The Garner City Council recently held their city council meeting in which they were briefed on the recent external audit of the city’s finances. According to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, the audit done by Birchem and Associates found no mistakes in the bookkeeping and procedures.

Schmidt also alluded to the fact that the city will lose one of its finest employees.

White played a key role in the recent transition period between city administrators. She assumed not only her role as city clerk, but also took on the role of city administrator while the city searched for a new administrator.

The city has already begun the process of finding a new city clerk and White has offered to help train the new hire.

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor20 hours agoLast Updated: February 20, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button