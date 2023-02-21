Forest City Council (LIVE)

https://meet.goto.com/579310429

(Click the link above to go live to the Forest City Council meeting).

The Forest City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm. The council will address issues such as the maximum property tax levy, the Inspection and Maintenance Plan for the Electric Utility, and the quote to clean, inspect and test the 1955 Cooper Bessemer Generator at the Light Plant.

The council may approve the lease with Lewis Grain and Livestock for land application of Biosolids. They will also review the revised job descriptions for Library Director and Librarians, per Library Board in accordance with the possible merger with the Waldorf University Library.

Finally the council will review the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS to replace and repair the bridge at Bear Creek Golf Course.