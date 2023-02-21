Blizzard Warning BLIZZARD WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Franklin County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
MediaNewsPolitics & GovernmentVideo

Forest City Council (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: February 21, 2023

https://meet.goto.com/579310429

(Click the link above to go live to the Forest City Council meeting).

The Forest City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm. The council will address issues such as the maximum property tax levy, the Inspection and Maintenance Plan for the Electric Utility, and the quote to clean, inspect and test the 1955 Cooper Bessemer Generator at the Light Plant.

The council may approve the lease with Lewis Grain and Livestock for land application of Biosolids. They will also review the revised job descriptions for Library Director and Librarians, per Library Board in accordance with the possible merger with the Waldorf University Library.

Finally the council will review the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS to replace and repair the bridge at Bear Creek Golf Course.

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: February 21, 2023
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button