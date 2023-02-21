Central Iowa Air Service Adds Part 141 Flight School

Charles City Aeronautics, Inc. d/b/a North Iowa Air Service (NIAS) in Mason City and Charles City, Iowa, and Central Iowa Air Service (CIAS) in Ames, Iowa, announced that Central Iowa Air Service Flight School has become an FAA Part 141 Certified Flight School.

One of only 5 FAA Part 141 Flight Schools in Iowa, CIAS Flight School can now partner with local Universities and Community Colleges to develop Piloting majors and minors. These partnerships will allow students to use financial aid, grants, and utilize the resources of the schools to achieve their career goals.

“The Central Iowa Air Service Flight Training Department has been working toward this goal for 5 years, and I am very proud of this team for their work,” said William R. Kyle, President of Charles City Aeronautics. “Achieving Part 141 Certification takes a tremendous amount of time, work and dedication. This team is more than ready to take the CIAS Flight School to the next level.”

“CIAS’ Flight School is ready to accept new students and continue growing our school,” said Brian Gowen, CIAS Director of Flight Training. “We are currently working with local community colleges, universities, and with local military veteran groups for use of GI Bill funds. This is a very exciting time for aviation in Ames.”

“With the nationwide pilot shortage, adding an FAA Part 141 School in Ames is a great step forward,” said Christopher Schrodt, Charles City Aeronautics’ Flight Training Manager. “Pilots have become the number one hottest job in the country, and this school will allow students of all ages to work towards the career goals of becoming a Pilot. We are excited for what the future is going to bring.”

With the growth of the CIAS Flight School, the school will be moving into their own building at the Ames Airport beginning April 2023. Currently the school has 4 full-time flight instructors and 4 training aircraft.

For more information, please contact Central Iowa Air Service at 515-292-9056 or [email protected].