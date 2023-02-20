STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: Class 1A and 2A State Place Winners

Monday, February 20th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, February 21st

2A Substate Basketball Lake Mills vs. Osage at Garner 7:00 PM KIOW/LM Video Stream

Wednesday, February 22nd

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Saturday, February 25th

Oklahoma Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 10:00 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Tipoff KIOW

2A Substate Final Basketball TBA 7:00 PM KIOW/LM Video Stream

Monday, February 27th

West Virginia Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 7:00 PM Airtime 8:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Tuesday, February 28th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Wednesday, March 1st

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Kansas 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Saturday, March 4th

Iowa State Men’s Basketball at Baylor TBA KIOW