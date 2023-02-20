Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Winter Storm Watch WINTER STORM WATCH - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Hancock County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
Sports

STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: Class 1A and 2A State Place Winners

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal15 hours agoLast Updated: February 20, 2023

Class 1A

State Runner-Up

Teague Smith, West Hancock

120 3 Teague Smith West Hancock Freshman 48-1 2:00 1 Brandon Paez Lisbon Senior 52-0

Kellen Smith, West Hancock

152 1 Kellen Smith West Hancock Junior 47-0 1-0 3 Kyler Knaack Don Bosco Sophomore 39-2

Third Place

Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills

106 10 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Sophomore 46-3 4-0 5 Cooper Hinz Jesup Freshman 35-6

Fourth Place

Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills

120 8 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Sophomore 40-8 11-2 6 Tayten Coufal Alburnett Freshman 39-11

Fifth Place

Preston Prazak, Central Springs

5th 152 4 Preston Prazak Central Springs Senior 44-3 6-5 5 Maddox Nelson Underwood Junior 40-7

Sixth Place

David Smith, West Hancock

220 17 David Smith West Hancock Junior 45-12 8-4 11 Jack Hiland Bellevue Junior 49-8

Class 2A

Third Place

Kellen Moore, Forest City

170 4 Kellen Moore Forest City Senior 43-1 2-1 14 Hesston Johnson Roland-Story Junior 21-5

Fourth Place

Lucas Kral, GHV

152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 42-5 5-3 4 Chase Thomas Osage Senior 32-7
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal15 hours agoLast Updated: February 20, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button