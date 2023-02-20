Sports
STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: Class 1A and 2A State Place Winners
Class 1A
State Runner-Up
Teague Smith, West Hancock
|120
|3
|Teague Smith
|West Hancock
|Freshman
|48-1
|2:00
|1
|Brandon Paez
|Lisbon
|Senior
|52-0
Kellen Smith, West Hancock
|152
|1
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|47-0
|1-0
|3
|Kyler Knaack
|Don Bosco
|Sophomore
|39-2
Third Place
Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills
|106
|10
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|46-3
|4-0
|5
|Cooper Hinz
|Jesup
|Freshman
|35-6
Fourth Place
Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills
|120
|8
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|40-8
|11-2
|6
|Tayten Coufal
|Alburnett
|Freshman
|39-11
Fifth Place
Preston Prazak, Central Springs
|5th
|152
|4
|Preston Prazak
|Central Springs
|Senior
|44-3
|6-5
|5
|Maddox Nelson
|Underwood
|Junior
|40-7
Sixth Place
David Smith, West Hancock
|220
|17
|David Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|45-12
|8-4
|11
|Jack Hiland
|Bellevue
|Junior
|49-8
Class 2A
Third Place
Kellen Moore, Forest City
|170
|4
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Senior
|43-1
|2-1
|14
|Hesston Johnson
|Roland-Story
|Junior
|21-5
Fourth Place
Lucas Kral, GHV
|152
|14
|Lucas Kral
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|42-5
|5-3
|4
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Senior
|32-7