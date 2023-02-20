Kossuth County Board to Meet

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to get an update from the Kossuth County Veterans Affairs Director. This will be followed by the board possibly dissolving a 28E Sharing Agreement with Workforce Development.

The board may enter into an agreement with Kossuth Regional Health Center for the transfer of patients to a higher level of care. This will be followed by a discussion and possible decision on the extension of the EMS Medical Director agreement for the Kossuth

County EMS System.

The board may also approve an agreement with Winnebago County for Interim Services of the Mental Health Advocate.

The supervisors have planned a discussion and possible decision on a candidate for Planning & Zoning Administrator. This will be followed by a discussion and possible decision regarding construction within right of ways.