Iowa Pork Producers Gather for Training, Updates in Several Cities This Week

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is hosting four regional conferences across Iowa this week. Dal Grooms, the organization’s spokeswoman, says the meetings will be focused on providing useful information for hog farmers.

Grooms says the afternoon sessions will include a host of local and regional experts who will be discussing a range of issues.

One session will zero in on how hot weather can quickly cause critical problems for pork producers during the Iowa summer.

The meetings will be held in Webster City on Tuesday, Nashua on Wednesday and in Washington on Thursday. Learn more at: iowapork.org.