Hancock County Board to Discuss Tax Levy

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am to first hold a public forum allowing for the public to speak about issues that affect them. This will be followed by a public hearing at 9:15am on Hancock County’s proposed property tax levy and maximum property tax dollars for FY2023-2024. The board will then consider the Resolution for Approval of FY2023-2024 Maximum Property Tax Dollars.

Jeremy Purvis, Hancock County Engineer will deliver the County Engineer’s report on Secondary Roads. Ann Hinders will follow with discussions on drainage.

The board is expected to discuss the appointment of a county attorney.

The board is expected to review Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024 then set a date and time for public hearing on Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024.