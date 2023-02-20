Winter Storm Warning WINTER STORM WARNING - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Cerro Gordo Board to Consider Manure Management Plan

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 10am. The board will hear from various offices including County Auditor and the County Engineer.

The supervisors will consider reports from the Planning & Zoning Administrator and Environmental Health Service Manager concerning the Manure Management Plan Update for Tom Weaver Farms located at 21692 140th Street and order that the reports be forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources.

 

