Experts Say Prepare Yourself When Hiring a Tax Preparer

All of those tax documents and forms should have arrived in the mailbox by now and Iowans may be setting aside some time this weekend to get it all organized. If you want to hire a tax preparer, Bao Vang at the Better Business Bureau encourages you to do your homework first.

When it comes to choosing the right kind of tax preparer for you personally, Vang says much will depend on the complexity of your tax situation.

Vang says if a tax preparer can’t verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don’t seem convincing, don’t do business with them. The deadline for filing federal returns this year is April 18th.