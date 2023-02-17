Sports
STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 3 RESULTS
It’s medal day at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament, all semifinal wrestlers have already clinched the medal stand, but consolation wrestlers needed to win one to get a spot.
Below are the results from all the Class 2A wrestling this morning in Des Moines.
State semifinals
Winners in BLUE advance to Saturday night’s finals, while losers in black fall into the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning.
|106
|12
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|36-7
|5:18
|1
|Brayden Bohnsack
|Union
|Sophomore
|44-5
|120
|4
|Blake Fox
|Osage
|Freshman
|47-2
|4-3
|1
|Carson Doolittle
|Webster City
|Junior
|38-1
|132
|3
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Junior
|47-2
|3-1
|2
|Matt Beem
|Glenwood
|Junior
|27-1
|138
|4
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Sophomore
|43-4
|1:04
|1
|McKinley Robbins
|Greene County
|Senior
|46-0
|145
|1
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Junior
|36-0
|7-2
|5
|Michael Macias
|Davenport Assumption
|Senior
|26-1
|152
|14
|Lucas Kral
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|40-4
|9-7
|2
|Isaiah Fenton
|Notre Dame Burlington
|Senior
|37-0
|152
|4
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Senior
|30-6
|9-2
|1
|Cooper Sanders
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Senior
|45-1
|160
|4
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Junior
|41-7
|5-3
|1
|Dawson Bond
|Red Oak
|Senior
|42-3
|170
|1
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Senior
|45-2
|10-2
|4
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Senior
|41-0
|220
|2
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Senior
|39-2
|Inj. Def.
|6
|Henry Christensen
|Ballard
|Sophomore
|43-7
Consolation Round 4
Winners in BLUE advance to consolation round 5 and secure a medal. Losers in black are eliminated short of a medal.
|113
|Jacob Zabka
|Algona
|Senior
|0:23
|Brayden Maury
|West Delaware
|37-7
|120
|11
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Sophomore
|38-8
|6-3
|7
|Carson Less
|West Delaware
|Senior
|38-6
|126
|7
|Barrett Morgan
|Algona
|Freshman
|44-3
|11-4
|13
|Kyler Sandholm
|Red Oak
|Sophomore
|35-12
|132
|8
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|33-4
|5-2
|12
|Jordan Schmidt
|Solon
|Sophomore
|33-10
|160
|5
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|29-13
|7-2
|9
|Logan Payton
|West Delaware
|Senior
|19-5
|182
|14
|Kaden Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|25-6
|10-8
|7
|Zach Adelmund
|Dike-New Hartford
|Junior
|39-6
|182
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-5
|5-3 SV
|4
|Karson Downey
|Clarinda
|Junior
|39-4
|195
|10
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Senior
|35-14
|11-4
|6
|Will Ward
|West Delaware
|Senior
|36-3
|220
|22
|Ashtin Willms
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|24-16
|10-5
|7
|Rudy Papakee
|South Tama
|Senior
|25-3
|285
|Mac Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|41-8
|8-1
|Trent Patton
|Glenwood
|Junior
|37-10
Consolation Round 5
Winners in BLUE advance to the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning. Losers in black fall into the 7th/8th place matches tomorrow morning.
|113
|8
|Jacob Zabka
|Algona
|Senior
|28-6
|0:49
|9
|Carter Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Freshman
|37-11
|126
|7
|Barrett Morgan
|Algona
|Freshman
|44-3
|5-4
|10
|Jayden Gargano
|Humboldt
|Senior
|42-7
|182
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-5
|7-6
|9
|Jace Mulder
|BHRV
|Senior
|40-9
|285
|5
|Mac Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|41-8
|5:19
|9
|Carter Heilskov
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|36-4
