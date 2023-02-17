STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 3 RESULTS

It’s medal day at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament, all semifinal wrestlers have already clinched the medal stand, but consolation wrestlers needed to win one to get a spot.

Below are the results from all the Class 2A wrestling this morning in Des Moines.

State semifinals

Winners in BLUE advance to Saturday night’s finals, while losers in black fall into the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning.

106 12 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 36-7 5:18 1 Brayden Bohnsack Union Sophomore 44-5 120 4 Blake Fox Osage Freshman 47-2 4-3 1 Carson Doolittle Webster City Junior 38-1 132 3 Anders Kittleson Osage Junior 47-2 3-1 2 Matt Beem Glenwood Junior 27-1 138 4 Tate Slagle Algona Sophomore 43-4 1:04 1 McKinley Robbins Greene County Senior 46-0 1 45 1 Tucker Stangel Osage Junior 36-0 7-2 5 Michael Macias Davenport Assumption Senior 26-1 152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 40-4 9-7 2 Isaiah Fenton Notre Dame Burlington Senior 37-0 152 4 Chase Thomas Osage Senior 30-6 9-2 1 Cooper Sanders Vinton-Shellsburg Senior 45-1 160 4 Max Gast Osage Junior 41-7 5-3 1 Dawson Bond Red Oak Senior 42-3 170 1 Nicholas Fox Osage Senior 45-2 10-2 4 Kellen Moore Forest City Senior 41-0 170 4 Kellen Moore Forest City Senior 41-0 10-2 1 Nicholas Fox Osage Senior 45-2 220 2 Barrett Muller Osage Senior 39-2 Inj. Def. 6 Henry Christensen Ballard Sophomore 43-7

Consolation Round 4

Winners in BLUE advance to consolation round 5 and secure a medal. Losers in black are eliminated short of a medal.

113 Jacob Zabka Algona Senior 0:23 Brayden Maury West Delaware 37-7 120 11 Isaac Wilson Algona Sophomore 38-8 6-3 7 Carson Less West Delaware Senior 38-6 126 7 Barrett Morgan Algona Freshman 44-3 11-4 13 Kyler Sandholm Red Oak Sophomore 35-12 132 8 Max Currier Clear Lake Senior 33-4 5-2 12 Jordan Schmidt Solon Sophomore 33-10 160 5 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 29-13 7-2 9 Logan Payton West Delaware Senior 19-5 182 14 Kaden Hambly Clear Lake Senior 25-6 10-8 7 Zach Adelmund Dike-New Hartford Junior 39-6 182 8 Kayden Blunt Charles City Senior 26-5 5-3 SV 4 Karson Downey Clarinda Junior 39-4 195 10 Cole Jeffries Osage Senior 35-14 11-4 6 Will Ward West Delaware Senior 36-3 220 22 Ashtin Willms Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 24-16 10-5 7 Rudy Papakee South Tama Senior 25-3 285 Mac Muller Osage Junior 41-8 8-1 Trent Patton Glenwood Junior 37-10

Consolation Round 5

Winners in BLUE advance to the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning. Losers in black fall into the 7th/8th place matches tomorrow morning.