STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 1A DAY 3 RESULTS
It’s medal day at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament, all semifinal wrestlers have already clinched the medal stand, but consolation wrestlers needed to win one to get a spot.
Below are the results from all the Class 1A wrestling this morning in Des Moines.
State semifinals
Winners in BLUE advance to Saturday night’s finals, while losers in black fall into the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning.
|106
|1
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|43-2
|8-4
|5
|Cooper Hinz
|Jesup
|Freshman
|34-5
|106
|10
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|44-2
|1-0
|6
|Mason Shirk
|Wilton
|Freshman
|46-3
|113
|6
|Nic Brase
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|40-6
|6-1
|2
|Cael Morrow
|Akron-Westfield
|Junior
|36-1
|120
|3
|Teague Smith
|West Hancock
|Freshman
|45-1
|14-5
|2
|Tegan Slaybaugh
|AC/GC
|Junior
|46-2
|126
|1
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|47-0
|14-4
|4
|Preston Klostermann
|Alburnett
|Sophomore
|33-5
|132
|2
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler-Clarksville
|Junior
|43-1
|14-0
|3
|Carlos Valenzuela
|Highland
|Senior
|49-1
|152
|1
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|44-0
|12-6
|5
|Maddox Nelson
|Underwood
|Junior
|40-5
|170
|6
|Titus Evans
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|27-6
|4-2 SV
|2
|Jace Nelson-Brown
|Emmetsburg
|Junior
|38-6
Consolation Round 4
Winners in BLUE advance to consolation round 5 and secure a medal. Losers in black are eliminated short of a medal.
|120
|8
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|37-7
|4-3
|14
|Kellen Oliver
|Riverside
|Sophomore
|30-16
|132
|16
|Steve Brandenburg
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|33-5
|5-3
|5
|Gavin Reed
|Columbus Catholic
|Senior
|33-1
|132
|7
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|33-9
|5-2
|6
|Dylan Stein
|Lenox
|Sophomore
|41-4
|138
|12
|Kaden Wilken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|35-16
|6-2
|16
|John Helton
|St. Albert
|Senior
|51-11
|152
|4
|Preston Prazak
|Central Springs
|Senior
|41-2
|10-2
|8
|David Helton
|St. Albert
|Senior
|48-9
|182
|2
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler-Clarksville
|Junior
|34-1
|1:41
|11
|Landon Fernandez
|Don Bosco
|Junior
|30-11
|195
|4
|Kale Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Junior
|42-4
|10-1
|8
|Eli Green
|I-35
|Junior
|27-7
|195
|9
|Aiden Sullivan
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|41-11
|6-2
|13
|Ben Saxton
|Emmetsburg
|Senior
|40-5
|220
|7
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|38-5
|3:46
|6
|Aiden Heitland
|AGWSR
|Junior
|36-7
|220
|17
|David Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|40-11
|5:01
|12
|Henry Lund
|AHSTW
|Sophomore
|37-7
Consolation Round 5
Winners in BLUE advance to the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning. Losers in black fall into the 7th/8th place matches tomorrow morning.
|120
|8
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|37-7
|5-2
|17
|Luke Guseman
|Highland
|Junior
|29-8
|132
|7
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|33-9
|7-0
|10
|Holden Mathis
|MFL-Mar-Mac
|Junior
|50-5
|152
|4
|Preston Prazak
|Central Springs
|Senior
|41-2
|7-2
|9
|Layne Brende
|Logan-Magnolia
|Senior
|39-4
|182
|2
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler-Clarksville
|Junior
|34-1
|5:28
|14
|Cade Shirk
|Emmetsburg
|Senior
|30-6
|220
|17
|David Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|40-11
|4:42
|8
|Brady Davis
|Maquoketa Valley
|Junior
|33-4