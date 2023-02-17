STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 1A DAY 3 RESULTS

It’s medal day at the IHSAA state wrestling tournament, all semifinal wrestlers have already clinched the medal stand, but consolation wrestlers needed to win one to get a spot.

Below are the results from all the Class 1A wrestling this morning in Des Moines.

State semifinals

Winners in BLUE advance to Saturday night’s finals, while losers in black fall into the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning.

106 1 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 43-2 8-4 5 Cooper Hinz Jesup Freshman 34-5 106 10 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Sophomore 44-2 1-0 6 Mason Shirk Wilton Freshman 46-3 113 6 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 40-6 6-1 2 Cael Morrow Akron-Westfield Junior 36-1 120 3 Teague Smith West Hancock Freshman 45-1 14-5 2 Tegan Slaybaugh AC/GC Junior 46-2 126 1 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 47-0 14-4 4 Preston Klostermann Alburnett Sophomore 33-5 132 2 Tanner Arjes North Butler-Clarksville Junior 43-1 14-0 3 Carlos Valenzuela Highland Senior 49-1 152 1 Kellen Smith West Hancock Junior 44-0 12-6 5 Maddox Nelson Underwood Junior 40-5 170 6 Titus Evans Nashua-Plainfield Junior 27-6 4-2 SV 2 Jace Nelson-Brown Emmetsburg Junior 38-6

Consolation Round 4

Winners in BLUE advance to consolation round 5 and secure a medal. Losers in black are eliminated short of a medal.

120 8 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Sophomore 37-7 4-3 14 Kellen Oliver Riverside Sophomore 30-16 132 16 Steve Brandenburg Lake Mills Freshman 33-5 5-3 5 Gavin Reed Columbus Catholic Senior 33-1 132 7 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Senior 33-9 5-2 6 Dylan Stein Lenox Sophomore 41-4 138 12 Kaden Wilken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 35-16 6-2 16 John Helton St. Albert Senior 51-11 152 4 Preston Prazak Central Springs Senior 41-2 10-2 8 David Helton St. Albert Senior 48-9 182 2 MaKade Bloker North Butler-Clarksville Junior 34-1 1:41 11 Landon Fernandez Don Bosco Junior 30-11 195 4 Kale Zuehl West Hancock Junior 42-4 10-1 8 Eli Green I-35 Junior 27-7 195 9 Aiden Sullivan Nashua-Plainfield Junior 41-11 6-2 13 Ben Saxton Emmetsburg Senior 40-5 220 7 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5 3:46 6 Aiden Heitland AGWSR Junior 36-7 220 17 David Smith West Hancock Junior 40-11 5:01 12 Henry Lund AHSTW Sophomore 37-7

Consolation Round 5

Winners in BLUE advance to the consolation semifinals tomorrow morning. Losers in black fall into the 7th/8th place matches tomorrow morning.