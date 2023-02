Melody Ann Piehl, age 53 of Forest City, IA passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at her home.

A public visitation for Melody will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Private family funeral services will be held and the burial of Melody’s cremains will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Denver, Iowa next to her late husband, Russ.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com