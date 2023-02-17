Kellen Moore stands alone in career wins, an all-time Forest City great

Forest City senior wrestler Kellen Moore now stands alone atop Forest City’s all-time career win list, but not the all-time greats list. Moore’s career inks him in the conversation with the best that Forest City has ever put on the mat.

150 career wins have been nearly unachievable for Indian wrestlers through the decades. It was only done once until Moore got to 150 on February 4th at the Steve Dieke Duals. Moore went 5-0 that day to get to 150 and then blew past to 153 career wins heading into the postseason. That one previous wrestler to get to 150? None other than former Iowa State Cyclone and current University of Kearney head assistant coach Andrew Sorenson. Once a thought, now a memory, Moore is still waiting for it to sink in fully.

“It didn’t at the moment, but now I’m starting to look back since this is it, this is my last tournament,” Moore told KIOW following the first day of competition at the state tournament in Des Moines. “It’s starting to kick in, soak in – it’s starting to become a pretty big accomplishment for me,” he added.

Reaching 150 wasn’t the only win dream Moore had. Coming into the season, he felt it was also obtainable to pass Sorenson’s school record for career wins. Andrew’s 155th career win was probably his favorite, as he beat Ballard Huxley’s Jared Ramsey in the 152-pound state finals in 2007. Moore did reach 155 to tie Andrew, and even though it wasn’t the state finals, it was the district finals, and it meant Moore was heading back to Des Moines for a fourth time in his career.

“I looked at it at the beginning of the year, and my goal was, probably since I was a freshman, was to beat that win goal and become the leader of the school,” Moore explained.

Moore came to Des Moines at 155 wins, knowing he needed just one win to pass Sorenson, and he did that Wednesday afternoon with a Fall in 1:14 over Cayden Buskohl of Dike-New Hartford. Between wins 154, 155, and 156, Kellen was on the mat for just four minutes and seventeen seconds, winning all three via pin.

“It means a lot. That was the goal coming in this year – it means a lot”, Moore said of win 156. “Andrew Sorenson is a phenomenal wrestler, and that’s a legit dude you’re talking about, and putting me in that category means a lot.”

Win 156 put Moore into the quarterfinals and one win away from the medal stand. Any wrestler who makes the semifinals is guaranteed to place. Moore seeded fourth, took care of business against fifth-seeded Austin Scranton of Anamosa, winning 6-4 – to advance to the semifinals.

Getting to Des Moines, no matter how many times you’ve done it, isn’t easy, and Moore is one of the few wrestlers who have done it four times in his career.

“Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena) is wrestling; it means a lot to me personally. I’ve always dreamed about it and for it to be my entire career – I’ve worked hard for it”.

As a medalist already, Kellen once again inked his name with the best in Forest City history, as he became just the fourth Indian all-time to medal for a third time. Ryan Cunningham won four medals in 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1996, Andrew Sorenson won medals in 2004, 2006, and his title in 2007; and Aaron Sorenson won three medals in 2009, 2010, and 2011. Aaron’s 2010 medal was gold as he won the 145-pound state title as a junior.

Moore’s first medal came in 2021 when he finished 6th in the Class 2A 126-pound weight class. In 2022, he became the fifteenth Forest City wrestler to win a second medal picking up 8th place in Class 2A at 138, and now his medal is still undecided at 170 this year.

Moore will wrestle the #1 ranked wrestler Nick Fox of Osage in this afternoon’s semifinals, and would you like another comparison to Andrew Sorenson? In 2007, Sorenson was considered the underdog in the 152-pound quarterfinals when he stepped on the mat with undefeated #1 Brett Rosedale of East Marshall. In 2007 everyone in the state assumed the title would go through Rosedale, and Sorenson ended those conversations, clearing a path to his title.

Either way, a win or loss in the semifinals and beyond for Moore will be celebrated in red and white for years to come – and remembered for the memories and joy he’s brought the community.