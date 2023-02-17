Elaine S. Nelson, age 87 of rural Forest City, IA, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems, in Britt, IA.

Funeral services for Elaine will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, IA, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Interment will take place at the church cemetery following the service. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, it will be livestreamed on the One In Christ Lutheran Parish YouTube page.

Visitation for Elaine will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. Lake Mills, IA 50450, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave. Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221