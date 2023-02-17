Carla Jo Duffy, age 71 of Forest City, IA passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at her home.

Memorial services for Carla will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial of her cremains will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.