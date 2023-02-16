Three County Police Chase Ends in Arrest in Forest City

On Sunday around 10:05am, the Forest City Police Department was informed of a police pursuit that began in Wright County and was possibly headed to the Forest City area. The white SUV was being driven by Corey Bryan of Eagle Grove. He had been allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and had fled the scene.

Forest City Police observed the vehicle was eastbound on Hancock County Road B-15 at a high rate of speed around 10:18am. Two minutes later, a citizen reported that the vehicle northbound through the intersection of Highway 69 and Highway 9 at a high rate of speed.

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery said that several officers from various departments were involved in the chase.

About one minute later, another citizen reported that the vehicle pulled into a garage at 130 Woodland Drive.

Police arrived on the scene and a negotiator from the Iowa State Patrol was one of the first to arrive and tried to convince the suspect to come out of the house and surrender.

Nearly one and half hours later, police were able to secure a search warrant and enter the home. At 1pm, officers from the North Iowa Central Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group (SOG) entered the residence.

He was transported to the Wright County Jail to await arraignment. Winnebago and Hancock County are currently working on charges against Bryan as well.