STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 1 RESULTS

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: February 16, 2023

The area Class 2A wrestlers wrapped up action yesterday afternoon. All these athletes were seeded 9-24, while the top eight seeds all got first-round byes.

Class 2A SESSION 1

Winners in BLUE advance to 2A SESSION 2, and losers in BLACK fall into 2A SESSION 3 (Thursday afternoon)

106 16 Ryan Hartwig Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Freshman 21-13 1:49 17 Austin Hansen Estherville-Lincoln Central Junior 32-7
106 12 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 35-7 3:30 21 Quinn Arellano Van Meter Sophomore 30-14
106 22 Tysen Stangel Osage Freshman 27-22 3:14 11 Lincoln Schropp Williamsburg Sophomore 40-7
106 23 Carter Haberkorn Charles City Junior 19-11 1:44 10 Klayten Perreault Mount Vernon Junior 37-6
113 21 Rigo Bobadilla Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 20-18 0:28 12 Brayden Maury West Delaware Junior 34-5
120 19 Kaden Pritchard Eagle Grove Senior 26-3 3:53 14 Seth Ettleman Southwest Iowa Junior 44-6
120 11 Isaac Wilson Algona Sophomore 38-8 12-8 22 Ben Walsh Sioux City Heelan Freshman 28-15
126 19 Ethan Traub Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 25-15 6-5 14 Dalton VanWhye Sergeant Bluff-Luton Junior 39-16
132 11 Taevyn Zinnel Algona Freshman 35-9 14-2 22 Charlie Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 33-13
132 23 Gavin Grunhovd Forest City Sophomore 35-18 11-5 10 MaCael Bear South Tama Junior 36-8
138 16 Kaden Hanson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 26-12 10-4 17 Peyton Pilgrim Davenport Assumption Junior 26-19
138 19 Aiden Hippen Clear Lake Freshman 33-11 13-11 14 Tucker Wheeler PCM Freshman 40-12
145 9 Alex Beaty Forest City Senior 14-2 1:11 24 Jacob Youngbear South Tama Junior 23-23
145 20 Nathan Lopez Charles City Senior 26-9 5-3 13 Reese Fauble Glenwood Sophomore 21-9
145 22 Caleb Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sophomore 30-11 9-1 11 Abe Bushong Winterset Sophomore 39-6
145 23 Ashton Moreno Algona Sophomore 31-17 7-0 10 Cooper Ludwig Carroll Junior 40-2
152 13 Talan Weber Charles City Junior 19-4 14-4 20 Bryce Dodge Okoboji/HMS Senior 26-13
152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 39-4 8-7 19 Jesse Grimes North Fayette Valley Senior 34-10
170 16 Micheal Ohotto Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Junior 36-7 1:38 17 Jayden Dickerson Shenandoah Sophomore 42-10
182 21 Parker Moritz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 33-10 4-3 12 Kyler Ricard Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Senior 18-3
182 14 Kaden Hambly Clear Lake Senior 25-6 0:53 19 Gabe Poolman Spirit Lake Park Senior 24-8
182 23 Cael Burmester Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 25-14 3:25 10 Garrett McHugh Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior 46-8
195 12 Ethan Peterson Charles City Senior 20-6 6:00 21 Corbyn Palmer Waukon Senior 21-7
195 10 Cole Jeffries Osage Senior 35-14 1:11 23 Jaxson Kadolph Roland-Story Junior 28-17
195 15 Jack Mendoza Eagle Grove Senior 27-5 6-0 18 Keegan Snyder Perry Junior 38-9
220 22 Ashtin Willms Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 24-16 8-7 11 Cole Binning Osceola, Clarke/Murray Junior 44-5
285 9 Carter Heilskov Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33-3 3:22 24 Seth Vanderlinden Winterset Sophomore 20-23
285 16 Cohen Reffer Algona Junior 27-12 5:59 17 Trent Patton Glenwood Junior 35-9

Winners in BLUE advance to the Class 2A Quarterfinals (Thursday), and losers in BLACK fall into Class 2A Session 3 (Thursday afternoon).

106 12 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 36-7 7-2 5 Mitchell Schmauss Crestwood Sophomore 37-1
113 8 Jacob Zabka Algona Senior 25-5 4-3 9 Carter Schmauss Crestwood Freshman 34-9
113 6 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Junior 38-3 3-2 11 Gabino Vargas BHRV Junior 33-11
120 4 Blake Fox Osage Freshman 47-2 1:49 20 Conner Pickerell Albia Sophomore 31-8
120 19 Kaden Pritchard Eagle Grove Senior 27-3 3-1 3 Ethan Skoglund Sergeant Bluff-Luton Junior 44-6
120 11 Isaac Wilson Algona Sophomore 39-8 1:40 6 Gavin Jensen Williamsburg Senior 42-6
126 7 Barrett Morgan Algona Freshman 43-2 1-0 10 Jayden Gargano Humboldt Senior 39-6
132 8 Max Currier Clear Lake Senior 32-3 4-0 9 Carter Lamont Vinton-Shellsburg Junior 38-6
132 3 Anders Kittleson Osage Junior 47-2 21-6 4:41 14 Kaden Kremer Independence Junior 36-10
132 11 Taevyn Zinnel Algona Freshman 36-9 5-0 6 Royce Butt Central DeWitt Junior 32-5
138 4 Tate Slagle Algona Sophomore 43-4 10-0 13 Easton Wheeler Anamosa Junior 32-5
138 16 Kaden Hanson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 27-12 1 McKinley Robbins Greene County Senior 44-0
145 9 Alex Beaty Forest City Senior 15-2 4-3 8 Justin Keller Albia Senior 33-3
145 20 Nathan Lopez Charles City Senior 27-9 9-8 4 Jackson Jaspers Mount Vernon Junior 39-3
145 1 Tucker Stangel Osage Junior 36-0 5:04 17 Brock Mulder BHRV Freshman 44-6
152 13 Talan Weber Charles City Junior 20-4 5-3 4 Chase Thomas Osage Senior 30-6
152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 40-4 5-3 3 Hunter Steffans Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior 30-6
152 4 Chase Thomas Osage Senior 30-6 3-2 13 Talan Weber Charles City Junior 20-4
160 5 Mack Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 27-12 12 William Bollinger Creston Junior 42-9
160 4 Max Gast Osage Junior 41-7 3:02 20 Jackson Hird Mount Vernon Junior 36-14
170 1 Nicholas Fox Osage Senior 45-2 2:22 17 Jayden Dickerson Shenandoah Sophomore 43-10
170 4 Kellen Moore Forest City Senior 41-0 1:14 13 Cayden Buskohl Dike-New Hartford Senior 34-5
182 21 Parker Moritz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 34-10 9-5 5 Jackson Boese Van Meter Senior 35-6
182 14 Kaden Hambly Clear Lake Senior 26-6 3:28 3 Brody Sampson Ballard Junior 48-2
182 8 Kayden Blunt Charles City Senior 26-4 0:28 9 Jace Mulder BHRV Senior 38-8
195 10 Cole Jeffries Osage Senior 35-14 2:16 7 Carter Smuck Winterset Senior 37-8
220 2 Barrett Muller Osage Senior 39-2 7-0 15 Drew Jackson Crestwood Senior 32-12
220 22 Ashtin Willms Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 24-16 0:56 6 Henry Christensen Ballard Sophomore 41-7
285 5 Mac Muller Osage Junior 40-7 5:47 12 Max Chapman Creston Junior 39-10
285 9 Carter Heilskov Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33-3 2:46 8 Colton Wieland Carroll Senior 32-6
