STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 1 RESULTS

The area Class 2A wrestlers wrapped up action yesterday afternoon. All these athletes were seeded 9-24, while the top eight seeds all got first-round byes.

Class 2A SESSION 1

Winners in BLUE advance to 2A SESSION 2, and losers in BLACK fall into 2A SESSION 3 (Thursday afternoon)

106 16 Ryan Hartwig Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Freshman 21-13 1:49 17 Austin Hansen Estherville-Lincoln Central Junior 32-7 106 12 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 35-7 3:30 21 Quinn Arellano Van Meter Sophomore 30-14 106 22 Tysen Stangel Osage Freshman 27-22 3:14 11 Lincoln Schropp Williamsburg Sophomore 40-7 106 23 Carter Haberkorn Charles City Junior 19-11 1:44 10 Klayten Perreault Mount Vernon Junior 37-6 113 21 Rigo Bobadilla Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 20-18 0:28 12 Brayden Maury West Delaware Junior 34-5 120 19 Kaden Pritchard Eagle Grove Senior 26-3 3:53 14 Seth Ettleman Southwest Iowa Junior 44-6 120 11 Isaac Wilson Algona Sophomore 38-8 12-8 22 Ben Walsh Sioux City Heelan Freshman 28-15 126 19 Ethan Traub Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 25-15 6-5 14 Dalton VanWhye Sergeant Bluff-Luton Junior 39-16 132 11 Taevyn Zinnel Algona Freshman 35-9 14-2 22 Charlie Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 33-13 132 22 Charlie Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 33-13 14-2 11 Taevyn Zinnel Algona Freshman 35-9 132 23 Gavin Grunhovd Forest City Sophomore 35-18 11-5 10 MaCael Bear South Tama Junior 36-8 138 16 Kaden Hanson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 26-12 10-4 17 Peyton Pilgrim Davenport Assumption Junior 26-19 138 19 Aiden Hippen Clear Lake Freshman 33-11 13-11 14 Tucker Wheeler PCM Freshman 40-12 145 9 Alex Beaty Forest City Senior 14-2 1:11 24 Jacob Youngbear South Tama Junior 23-23 145 20 Nathan Lopez Charles City Senior 26-9 5-3 13 Reese Fauble Glenwood Sophomore 21-9 145 22 Caleb Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sophomore 30-11 9-1 11 Abe Bushong Winterset Sophomore 39-6 145 23 Ashton Moreno Algona Sophomore 31-17 7-0 10 Cooper Ludwig Carroll Junior 40-2 152 13 Talan Weber Charles City Junior 19-4 14-4 20 Bryce Dodge Okoboji/HMS Senior 26-13 152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 39-4 8-7 19 Jesse Grimes North Fayette Valley Senior 34-10 170 16 Micheal Ohotto Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Junior 36-7 1:38 17 Jayden Dickerson Shenandoah Sophomore 42-10 182 21 Parker Moritz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 33-10 4-3 12 Kyler Ricard Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Senior 18-3 182 14 Kaden Hambly Clear Lake Senior 25-6 0:53 19 Gabe Poolman Spirit Lake Park Senior 24-8 182 23 Cael Burmester Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 25-14 3:25 10 Garrett McHugh Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior 46-8 195 12 Ethan Peterson Charles City Senior 20-6 6:00 21 Corbyn Palmer Waukon Senior 21-7 195 10 Cole Jeffries Osage Senior 35-14 1:11 23 Jaxson Kadolph Roland-Story Junior 28-17 195 15 Jack Mendoza Eagle Grove Senior 27-5 6-0 18 Keegan Snyder Perry Junior 38-9 220 22 Ashtin Willms Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 24-16 8-7 11 Cole Binning Osceola, Clarke/Murray Junior 44-5 285 9 Carter Heilskov Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33-3 3:22 24 Seth Vanderlinden Winterset Sophomore 20-23 285 16 Cohen Reffer Algona Junior 27-12 5:59 17 Trent Patton Glenwood Junior 35-9

Winners in BLUE advance to the Class 2A Quarterfinals (Thursday), and losers in BLACK fall into Class 2A Session 3 (Thursday afternoon).