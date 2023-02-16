Sports
STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 1 RESULTS
The area Class 2A wrestlers wrapped up action yesterday afternoon. All these athletes were seeded 9-24, while the top eight seeds all got first-round byes.
Class 2A SESSION 1
Winners in BLUE advance to 2A SESSION 2, and losers in BLACK fall into 2A SESSION 3 (Thursday afternoon)
|106
|16
|Ryan Hartwig
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Freshman
|21-13
|1:49
|17
|Austin Hansen
|Estherville-Lincoln Central
|Junior
|32-7
|106
|12
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|35-7
|3:30
|21
|Quinn Arellano
|Van Meter
|Sophomore
|30-14
|106
|22
|Tysen Stangel
|Osage
|Freshman
|27-22
|3:14
|11
|Lincoln Schropp
|Williamsburg
|Sophomore
|40-7
|106
|23
|Carter Haberkorn
|Charles City
|Junior
|19-11
|1:44
|10
|Klayten Perreault
|Mount Vernon
|Junior
|37-6
|113
|21
|Rigo Bobadilla
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|20-18
|0:28
|12
|Brayden Maury
|West Delaware
|Junior
|34-5
|120
|19
|Kaden Pritchard
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|26-3
|3:53
|14
|Seth Ettleman
|Southwest Iowa
|Junior
|44-6
|120
|11
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Sophomore
|38-8
|12-8
|22
|Ben Walsh
|Sioux City Heelan
|Freshman
|28-15
|126
|19
|Ethan Traub
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|25-15
|6-5
|14
|Dalton VanWhye
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|39-16
|132
|11
|Taevyn Zinnel
|Algona
|Freshman
|35-9
|14-2
|22
|Charlie Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|33-13
|132
|22
|Charlie Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|33-13
|14-2
|11
|Taevyn Zinnel
|Algona
|Freshman
|35-9
|132
|23
|Gavin Grunhovd
|Forest City
|Sophomore
|35-18
|11-5
|10
|MaCael Bear
|South Tama
|Junior
|36-8
|138
|16
|Kaden Hanson
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|26-12
|10-4
|17
|Peyton Pilgrim
|Davenport Assumption
|Junior
|26-19
|138
|19
|Aiden Hippen
|Clear Lake
|Freshman
|33-11
|13-11
|14
|Tucker Wheeler
|PCM
|Freshman
|40-12
|145
|9
|Alex Beaty
|Forest City
|Senior
|14-2
|1:11
|24
|Jacob Youngbear
|South Tama
|Junior
|23-23
|145
|20
|Nathan Lopez
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-9
|5-3
|13
|Reese Fauble
|Glenwood
|Sophomore
|21-9
|145
|22
|Caleb Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Sophomore
|30-11
|9-1
|11
|Abe Bushong
|Winterset
|Sophomore
|39-6
|145
|23
|Ashton Moreno
|Algona
|Sophomore
|31-17
|7-0
|10
|Cooper Ludwig
|Carroll
|Junior
|40-2
|152
|13
|Talan Weber
|Charles City
|Junior
|19-4
|14-4
|20
|Bryce Dodge
|Okoboji/HMS
|Senior
|26-13
|152
|14
|Lucas Kral
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|39-4
|8-7
|19
|Jesse Grimes
|North Fayette Valley
|Senior
|34-10
|170
|16
|Micheal Ohotto
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Junior
|36-7
|1:38
|17
|Jayden Dickerson
|Shenandoah
|Sophomore
|42-10
|182
|21
|Parker Moritz
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|33-10
|4-3
|12
|Kyler Ricard
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|Senior
|18-3
|182
|14
|Kaden Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|25-6
|0:53
|19
|Gabe Poolman
|Spirit Lake Park
|Senior
|24-8
|182
|23
|Cael Burmester
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|25-14
|3:25
|10
|Garrett McHugh
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Senior
|46-8
|195
|12
|Ethan Peterson
|Charles City
|Senior
|20-6
|6:00
|21
|Corbyn Palmer
|Waukon
|Senior
|21-7
|195
|10
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Senior
|35-14
|1:11
|23
|Jaxson Kadolph
|Roland-Story
|Junior
|28-17
|195
|15
|Jack Mendoza
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|27-5
|6-0
|18
|Keegan Snyder
|Perry
|Junior
|38-9
|220
|22
|Ashtin Willms
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|24-16
|8-7
|11
|Cole Binning
|Osceola, Clarke/Murray
|Junior
|44-5
|285
|9
|Carter Heilskov
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|33-3
|3:22
|24
|Seth Vanderlinden
|Winterset
|Sophomore
|20-23
|285
|16
|Cohen Reffer
|Algona
|Junior
|27-12
|5:59
|17
|Trent Patton
|Glenwood
|Junior
|35-9
Winners in BLUE advance to the Class 2A Quarterfinals (Thursday), and losers in BLACK fall into Class 2A Session 3 (Thursday afternoon).
|106
|12
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|36-7
|7-2
|5
|Mitchell Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Sophomore
|37-1
|113
|8
|Jacob Zabka
|Algona
|Senior
|25-5
|4-3
|9
|Carter Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Freshman
|34-9
|113
|6
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|38-3
|3-2
|11
|Gabino Vargas
|BHRV
|Junior
|33-11
|120
|4
|Blake Fox
|Osage
|Freshman
|47-2
|1:49
|20
|Conner Pickerell
|Albia
|Sophomore
|31-8
|120
|19
|Kaden Pritchard
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|27-3
|3-1
|3
|Ethan Skoglund
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Junior
|44-6
|120
|11
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Sophomore
|39-8
|1:40
|6
|Gavin Jensen
|Williamsburg
|Senior
|42-6
|126
|7
|Barrett Morgan
|Algona
|Freshman
|43-2
|1-0
|10
|Jayden Gargano
|Humboldt
|Senior
|39-6
|132
|8
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|32-3
|4-0
|9
|Carter Lamont
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Junior
|38-6
|132
|3
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Junior
|47-2
|21-6 4:41
|14
|Kaden Kremer
|Independence
|Junior
|36-10
|132
|11
|Taevyn Zinnel
|Algona
|Freshman
|36-9
|5-0
|6
|Royce Butt
|Central DeWitt
|Junior
|32-5
|138
|4
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Sophomore
|43-4
|10-0
|13
|Easton Wheeler
|Anamosa
|Junior
|32-5
|138
|16
|Kaden Hanson
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|27-12
|1
|McKinley Robbins
|Greene County
|Senior
|44-0
|145
|9
|Alex Beaty
|Forest City
|Senior
|15-2
|4-3
|8
|Justin Keller
|Albia
|Senior
|33-3
|145
|20
|Nathan Lopez
|Charles City
|Senior
|27-9
|9-8
|4
|Jackson Jaspers
|Mount Vernon
|Junior
|39-3
|145
|1
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Junior
|36-0
|5:04
|17
|Brock Mulder
|BHRV
|Freshman
|44-6
|152
|13
|Talan Weber
|Charles City
|Junior
|20-4
|5-3
|4
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Senior
|30-6
|152
|14
|Lucas Kral
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|40-4
|5-3
|3
|Hunter Steffans
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Senior
|30-6
|152
|4
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Senior
|30-6
|3-2
|13
|Talan Weber
|Charles City
|Junior
|20-4
|160
|5
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|27-12
|12
|William Bollinger
|Creston
|Junior
|42-9
|160
|4
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Junior
|41-7
|3:02
|20
|Jackson Hird
|Mount Vernon
|Junior
|36-14
|170
|1
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Senior
|45-2
|2:22
|17
|Jayden Dickerson
|Shenandoah
|Sophomore
|43-10
|170
|4
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Senior
|41-0
|1:14
|13
|Cayden Buskohl
|Dike-New Hartford
|Senior
|34-5
|182
|21
|Parker Moritz
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|34-10
|9-5
|5
|Jackson Boese
|Van Meter
|Senior
|35-6
|182
|14
|Kaden Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|26-6
|3:28
|3
|Brody Sampson
|Ballard
|Junior
|48-2
|182
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-4
|0:28
|9
|Jace Mulder
|BHRV
|Senior
|38-8
|195
|10
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Senior
|35-14
|2:16
|7
|Carter Smuck
|Winterset
|Senior
|37-8
|220
|2
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Senior
|39-2
|7-0
|15
|Drew Jackson
|Crestwood
|Senior
|32-12
|220
|22
|Ashtin Willms
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|24-16
|0:56
|6
|Henry Christensen
|Ballard
|Sophomore
|41-7
|285
|5
|Mac Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|40-7
|5:47
|12
|Max Chapman
|Creston
|Junior
|39-10
|285
|9
|Carter Heilskov
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|33-3
|2:46
|8
|Colton Wieland
|Carroll
|Senior
|32-6