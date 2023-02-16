STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 2 RESULTS

No wrestlers could be eliminated on the first day of competition, but that changed today. Class 2A took place this afternoon, and here are the results.

State Quarterfinals

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A semifinals, and losers in BLACK fall to Consolation Round 3

Weight Seed Wrestler School Class Record Seed Wrestler School Class Record 106 12 Jayson Stevens Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 36-7 6-5 4 Lindon Phetxoumphone Webster City Freshman 36-2 113 8 Jacob Zabka Algona Senior 25-5 10-1 1 Jace Hedeman Union Sophomore 45-0 113 6 Mack Morgan Eagle Grove Junior 38-3 1:12 3 Aiden Smith Atlantic Sophomore 35-11 120 4 Blake Fox Osage Freshman 47-2 9-0 12 Christian Ahrens Creston Junior 43-7 126 7 Barrett Morgan Algona Freshman 43-2 1-0 2 Derrick Bass Davenport Assumption Senior 32-1 132 8 Max Currier Clear Lake Senior 32-3 8-0 1 Kale Petersen Greene County Senior 39-0 132 3 Anders Kittleson Osage Junior 47-2 5-1 6 Royce Butt Central DeWitt Junior 33-5 138 4 Tate Slagle Algona Sophomore 43-4 2-0 5 Keegan Jensen Winterset Senior 41-4 145 1 Tucker Stangel Osage Junior 36-0 0:34 8 Justin Keller Albia Senior 34-3 152 14 Lucas Kral Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 40-4 7-2 11 Brenden Heying Benton Sophomore 37-3 152 4 Chase Thomas Osage Senior 30-6 8-4 12 Chaz Graves Knoxville Sophomore 29-4 160 4 Max Gast Osage Junior 41-7 4-3 12 William Bollinger Creston Junior 43-9 170 1 Nicholas Fox Osage Senior 45-2 17-4 9 Kaden Street Creston Senior 45-7 170 4 Kellen Moore Forest City Senior 41-0 6-4 5 Austin Scranton Anamosa Sophomore 46-2 220 2 Barrett Muller Osage Senior 39-2 3:29 7 Rudy Papakee South Tama Senior 25-2 285 5 Mac Muller Osage Junior 40-7 3-2 4 Korver Hupke Independence Senior 38-6 285 9 Carter Heilskov Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33-3 1:07 1 Cameron Geuther West Delaware Senior 40-5

Consolation Round 2

Winners in BLUE advance to 2A Consolation Round 3 and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.

106 16 Ryan Hartwig Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Freshman 21-13 6-0 18 Jesse Jens Harlan Sophomore 36-10 106 22 Tysen Stangel Osage Freshman 27-22 1:33 5 Mitchell Schmauss Crestwood Sophomore 37-2 106 23 Carter Haberkorn Charles City Junior 19-11 3:41 9 Jayce Curry Sergeant Bluff-Luton Freshman 40-11 113 21 Rigo Bobadilla Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 20-18 13-4 11 Gabino Vargas BHRV Junior 33-12 120 19 Kaden Pritchard Eagle Grove Senior 26-3 3:55 13 Kale Wieland Independence Senior 25-15 120 11 Isaac Wilson Algona Sophomore 38-8 1:28 21 Dylan Jones Okoboji/HMS Senior 29-13 126 19 Ethan Traub Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 25-15 3:06 20 James Dorrian Woodward-Granger Sophomore 37-17 132 11 Taevyn Zinnel Algona Freshman 35-9 1:37 21 Gabe Johnson Southwest Iowa Junior 36-12 132 22 Charlie Showalter Hampton-Dumont-CAL Sophomore 33-13 3:20 12 Jordan Schmidt Solon Sophomore 31-10 132 23 Gavin Grunhovd Forest City Sophomore 35-18 2:32 9 Carter Lamont Vinton-Shellsburg Junior 38-7 138 16 Kaden Hanson Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Senior 26-12 4-0 18 Tristin Sorgenfrey Tipton Senior 45-12 138 19 Aiden Hippen Clear Lake Freshman 33-11 14-3 13 Easton Wheeler Anamosa Junior 32-6 145 9 Alex Beaty Forest City Senior 14-2 10-2 23 Ashton Moreno Algona Sophomore 31-17 145 20 Nathan Lopez Charles City Senior 26-9 8-1 19 Jacob McGargill Shenandoah Freshman 40-15 145 22 Caleb Seaba Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Sophomore 30-11 11-6 12 Brent Dennhardt Greene County Sophomore 37-6 145 23 Ashton Moreno Algona Sophomore 31-17 10-2 9 Alex Beaty Forest City Senior 14-2 152 13 Talan Weber Charles City Junior 19-4 7-4 19 Jesse Grimes North Fayette Valley Senior 34-11 170 16 Micheal Ohotto Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Junior 36-7 0:53 18 Austin Mason Webster City Senior 33-10 182 21 Parker Moritz Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore 33-10 6-2 22 Drew Wheater East Marshall/GMG Sophomore 30-17 182 14 Kaden Hambly Clear Lake Senior 25-6 12-8 20 Jeryn Funke West Delaware Sophomore 27-18 182 23 Cael Burmester Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 25-14 13-2 8 Kayden Blunt Charles City Senior 26-5 182 8 Kayden Blunt Charles City Senior 26-5 13-2 23 Cael Burmester Hampton-Dumont-CAL Junior 25-14 195 12 Ethan Peterson Charles City Senior 20-6 6-4 11 Emmitt Fleshman West Lyon Junior 37-9 195 10 Cole Jeffries Osage Senior 35-14 0:44 24 Zach Brinkman Sheldon/SOB Junior 26-19 195 15 Jack Mendoza Eagle Grove Senior 27-5 4-2 16 Braydon Hoffman Solon Senior 37-19 220 22 Ashtin Willms Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Junior 24-16 1:41 21 Jackson Van Keuren Maquoketa Junior 34-16 285 16 Cohen Reffer Algona Junior 27-12 0:55 2 Sam Gravert Central DeWitt Senior 31-5

Consolation Round 3

Winners in BLUE advance to 2A Consolation Round 4(Friday) and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.