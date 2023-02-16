Sports
STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 2A DAY 2 RESULTS
No wrestlers could be eliminated on the first day of competition, but that changed today. Class 2A took place this afternoon, and here are the results.
State Quarterfinals
Winners in BLUE advance to 1A semifinals, and losers in BLACK fall to Consolation Round 3
|Weight
|Seed
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|Seed
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|106
|12
|Jayson Stevens
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|36-7
|6-5
|4
|Lindon Phetxoumphone
|Webster City
|Freshman
|36-2
|113
|8
|Jacob Zabka
|Algona
|Senior
|25-5
|10-1
|1
|Jace Hedeman
|Union
|Sophomore
|45-0
|113
|6
|Mack Morgan
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|38-3
|1:12
|3
|Aiden Smith
|Atlantic
|Sophomore
|35-11
|120
|4
|Blake Fox
|Osage
|Freshman
|47-2
|9-0
|12
|Christian Ahrens
|Creston
|Junior
|43-7
|126
|7
|Barrett Morgan
|Algona
|Freshman
|43-2
|1-0
|2
|Derrick Bass
|Davenport Assumption
|Senior
|32-1
|132
|8
|Max Currier
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|32-3
|8-0
|1
|Kale Petersen
|Greene County
|Senior
|39-0
|132
|3
|Anders Kittleson
|Osage
|Junior
|47-2
|5-1
|6
|Royce Butt
|Central DeWitt
|Junior
|33-5
|138
|4
|Tate Slagle
|Algona
|Sophomore
|43-4
|2-0
|5
|Keegan Jensen
|Winterset
|Senior
|41-4
|145
|1
|Tucker Stangel
|Osage
|Junior
|36-0
|0:34
|8
|Justin Keller
|Albia
|Senior
|34-3
|152
|14
|Lucas Kral
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|40-4
|7-2
|11
|Brenden Heying
|Benton
|Sophomore
|37-3
|152
|4
|Chase Thomas
|Osage
|Senior
|30-6
|8-4
|12
|Chaz Graves
|Knoxville
|Sophomore
|29-4
|160
|4
|Max Gast
|Osage
|Junior
|41-7
|4-3
|12
|William Bollinger
|Creston
|Junior
|43-9
|170
|1
|Nicholas Fox
|Osage
|Senior
|45-2
|17-4
|9
|Kaden Street
|Creston
|Senior
|45-7
|170
|4
|Kellen Moore
|Forest City
|Senior
|41-0
|6-4
|5
|Austin Scranton
|Anamosa
|Sophomore
|46-2
|220
|2
|Barrett Muller
|Osage
|Senior
|39-2
|3:29
|7
|Rudy Papakee
|South Tama
|Senior
|25-2
|285
|5
|Mac Muller
|Osage
|Junior
|40-7
|3-2
|4
|Korver Hupke
|Independence
|Senior
|38-6
|285
|9
|Carter Heilskov
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|33-3
|1:07
|1
|Cameron Geuther
|West Delaware
|Senior
|40-5
Consolation Round 2
Winners in BLUE advance to 2A Consolation Round 3 and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.
|106
|16
|Ryan Hartwig
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Freshman
|21-13
|6-0
|18
|Jesse Jens
|Harlan
|Sophomore
|36-10
|106
|22
|Tysen Stangel
|Osage
|Freshman
|27-22
|1:33
|5
|Mitchell Schmauss
|Crestwood
|Sophomore
|37-2
|106
|23
|Carter Haberkorn
|Charles City
|Junior
|19-11
|3:41
|9
|Jayce Curry
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Freshman
|40-11
|113
|21
|Rigo Bobadilla
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|20-18
|13-4
|11
|Gabino Vargas
|BHRV
|Junior
|33-12
|120
|19
|Kaden Pritchard
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|26-3
|3:55
|13
|Kale Wieland
|Independence
|Senior
|25-15
|120
|11
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Sophomore
|38-8
|1:28
|21
|Dylan Jones
|Okoboji/HMS
|Senior
|29-13
|126
|19
|Ethan Traub
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|25-15
|3:06
|20
|James Dorrian
|Woodward-Granger
|Sophomore
|37-17
|132
|11
|Taevyn Zinnel
|Algona
|Freshman
|35-9
|1:37
|21
|Gabe Johnson
|Southwest Iowa
|Junior
|36-12
|132
|22
|Charlie Showalter
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Sophomore
|33-13
|3:20
|12
|Jordan Schmidt
|Solon
|Sophomore
|31-10
|132
|23
|Gavin Grunhovd
|Forest City
|Sophomore
|35-18
|2:32
|9
|Carter Lamont
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|Junior
|38-7
|138
|16
|Kaden Hanson
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|26-12
|4-0
|18
|Tristin Sorgenfrey
|Tipton
|Senior
|45-12
|138
|19
|Aiden Hippen
|Clear Lake
|Freshman
|33-11
|14-3
|13
|Easton Wheeler
|Anamosa
|Junior
|32-6
|145
|9
|Alex Beaty
|Forest City
|Senior
|14-2
|10-2
|23
|Ashton Moreno
|Algona
|Sophomore
|31-17
|145
|20
|Nathan Lopez
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-9
|8-1
|19
|Jacob McGargill
|Shenandoah
|Freshman
|40-15
|145
|22
|Caleb Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Sophomore
|30-11
|11-6
|12
|Brent Dennhardt
|Greene County
|Sophomore
|37-6
|145
|23
|Ashton Moreno
|Algona
|Sophomore
|31-17
|10-2
|9
|Alex Beaty
|Forest City
|Senior
|14-2
|152
|13
|Talan Weber
|Charles City
|Junior
|19-4
|7-4
|19
|Jesse Grimes
|North Fayette Valley
|Senior
|34-11
|170
|16
|Micheal Ohotto
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Junior
|36-7
|0:53
|18
|Austin Mason
|Webster City
|Senior
|33-10
|182
|21
|Parker Moritz
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|33-10
|6-2
|22
|Drew Wheater
|East Marshall/GMG
|Sophomore
|30-17
|182
|14
|Kaden Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|25-6
|12-8
|20
|Jeryn Funke
|West Delaware
|Sophomore
|27-18
|182
|23
|Cael Burmester
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|25-14
|13-2
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-5
|182
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-5
|13-2
|23
|Cael Burmester
|Hampton-Dumont-CAL
|Junior
|25-14
|195
|12
|Ethan Peterson
|Charles City
|Senior
|20-6
|6-4
|11
|Emmitt Fleshman
|West Lyon
|Junior
|37-9
|195
|10
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Senior
|35-14
|0:44
|24
|Zach Brinkman
|Sheldon/SOB
|Junior
|26-19
|195
|15
|Jack Mendoza
|Eagle Grove
|Senior
|27-5
|4-2
|16
|Braydon Hoffman
|Solon
|Senior
|37-19
|220
|22
|Ashtin Willms
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|24-16
|1:41
|21
|Jackson Van Keuren
|Maquoketa
|Junior
|34-16
|285
|16
|Cohen Reffer
|Algona
|Junior
|27-12
|0:55
|2
|Sam Gravert
|Central DeWitt
|Senior
|31-5
Consolation Round 3
Winners in BLUE advance to 2A Consolation Round 4(Friday) and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.
|120
|11
|Isaac Wilson
|Algona
|Sophomore
|38-8
|4-3
|13
|Kale Wieland
|Independence
|Senior
|26-15
|126
|19
|Ethan Traub
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|25-15
|11-5
|11
|Jax Miller
|West Delaware
|Sophomore
|32-10
|132
|11
|Taevyn Zinnel
|Algona
|Freshman
|35-9
|10-2
|14
|Kaden Kremer
|Independence
|Junior
|37-11
|138
|16
|Kaden Hanson
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|26-12
|4:41
|9
|Easton O’Brien
|Atlantic
|Senior
|23-11
|138
|19
|Aiden Hippen
|Clear Lake
|Freshman
|33-11
|6-4
|21
|Peyton Anderson
|NH-TV
|Senior
|26-24
|145
|9
|Alex Beaty
|Forest City
|Senior
|14-2
|4:22
|17
|Brock Mulder
|BHRV
|Freshman
|45-7
|145
|20
|Nathan Lopez
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-9
|13-3
|12
|Brent Dennhardt
|Greene County
|Sophomore
|38-6
|152
|13
|Talan Weber
|Charles City
|Junior
|19-4
|1:50
|5
|Brent Yonkovic
|West Delaware
|Sophomore
|22-6
|160
|Mack Seaba
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Senior
|29-13
|10-8
|Jackson Hird
|Mount Vernon
|Junior
|37-16
|182
|21
|Parker Moritz
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
|Sophomore
|33-10
|10-1
|13
|Brock Voyna
|Crestwood
|Sophomore
|34-8
|182
|14
|Kaden Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|25-6
|1:30
|12
|Kyler Ricard
|EBF
|Senior
|19-4
|182
|8
|Kayden Blunt
|Charles City
|Senior
|26-5
|3:03
|18
|Gaige Allen
|Humboldt
|Junior
|31-14
|195
|12
|Ethan Peterson
|Charles City
|Senior
|20-6
|2:39
|14
|Jacques Zomermaand
|Sioux Center
|Junior
|31-15
|195
|10
|Cole Jeffries
|Osage
|Senior
|35-14
|8-7
|18
|Keegan Snyder
|Perry
|Junior
|40-10
|220
|22
|Ashtin Willms
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
|Junior
|24-16
|2:22
|14
|Cole Sigler
|Anamosa
|Senior
|34-9