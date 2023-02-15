Legislative Forums Coming to Winnebago County

On Friday, Winnebago County residents and those who live in the area will be able to speak directly with State Representatives and Senators about issues that affect them at the state level. Representatives Henry Stone and Senator Dave Rowley will be in Lake Mills at Ole’s Office located at 205 N. Mill Street beginning at 9am. Questions and answers will be taken from the public on various issues.

The next forum will begin at 11am in Thompson. Both Stone and Rowley will attend the forum at the Thompson Library located at 142 Jackson Street. Again, the public is invited to attend to ask questions of the panel.

At 2pm, the final forum of the day will take place. Representative Stone and Senator Rowley will be joined by Senator Dennis Guth and Representative Mark Thompson in Salveson Hall on the campus of Waldorf University. The hall is located at 106 S. 6th Street in Forest City. The four panelists will again answer questions and address concerns of the public in attendance. The events are free and open to the public.