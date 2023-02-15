Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 1A and 2A Regional Scores and Bracket Updates
CLASS 1A
Region 1
West Hancock 56 Waterloo Christian 42
Riceville 59 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
West Hancock plays at Riceville Friday at 7:00 PM.
Bishop Garrigan 80 GTRA 27
Saint Ansgar 83 Newman Catholic 47
Saint Ansgar travels to Bishop Garrigan on Friday at 7:00 PM.
CLASS 2A
Region 3
Sioux Central 44 Belmond-Klemme 35
Central Springs 55 North Union 49
Central Springs travels to Sioux Central on Friday at 7:00 PM.