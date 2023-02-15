Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 1A and 2A Regional Scores and Bracket Updates

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: February 15, 2023

CLASS 1A

Region 1

West Hancock 56 Waterloo Christian 42

Riceville 59 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

West Hancock plays at Riceville Friday at 7:00 PM.

Bishop Garrigan  80 GTRA 27

Saint Ansgar 83 Newman Catholic 47

Saint Ansgar travels to Bishop Garrigan on Friday at 7:00 PM.

CLASS 2A

Region 3

Sioux Central 44 Belmond-Klemme 35

Central Springs 55 North Union 49

Central Springs travels to Sioux Central on Friday at 7:00 PM.

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: February 15, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button