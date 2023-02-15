Former West Hancock Prep, Schleuger, signs a new pro contract

A former West Hancock three-time all-state football player has signed a new professional contract in Canada.

Chris Schleuger, who helped West Hancock to the state quarterfinals in 2010, the state championship in 2011, and a second-round appearance with all-state performances, has been in Canada since a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2018 training camp.

Most recently, Schleuger has been with the Montreal Alouettes, but yesterday, the BC Lions announced on their team website that they had signed Schleuger to a two-year contract.

Schleuger spent three seasons with the Alouettes appearing in 22 games. He started three games for the Montreal team last season – two at left tackle and one at right tackle.

After two stops at colleges in Iowa, Schleuger played his final two college years, helping resurge the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers program. As a senior in 2017, he made 12 starts as UAB averaged 183.2 rushing yards per game and tied a school mark with 27 rushing touchdowns while recording a team-high 30 knockdown blocks.

The BC Lions, based in Edmonton, appeared in the Western Final last year but lost to Winnipeg one game shy of the Grey Cup.